Malawi: Mathanga Orders Bold Reforms As Nocma Moves to End Malawi's Fuel Crisis

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Dr. Jean Mathanga has announced a series of bold measures to stabilise Malawi's fuel supply chain, including restocking empty strategic reserves, addressing forex shortages, and opening alternative transport routes to end persistent fuel queues across the country.

Speaking after inspecting the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) strategic fuel reserves in Area 50, Lilongwe, on Monday, Mathanga said the government is determined to restore normal fuel supply and rebuild national confidence after months of scarcity.

"We are taking decisive steps to refill our reserves, address forex challenges, and resolve transportation bottlenecks. Malawi must not live hand to mouth when it comes to fuel security," said Mathanga.

She disclosed that the government is working to unlock foreign exchange needed for fuel purchases, while exploring alternative import routes through Mozambique's ports, to ease reliance on the troubled Northern Corridor.

Mathanga also called for an automated fuel pricing system and a review of existing laws to align with emerging policy directions, saying NOCMA's operational independence and flexibility are critical to achieving sustainable supply.

"There is need to amend certain laws to empower NOCMA to operate effectively and shield the fuel sector from unnecessary disruptions," she said.

NOCMA Chief Executive Officer Clement Kanyama confirmed that fuel supplies are expected to normalise within days following fresh engagements between Malawi and Tanzanian authorities.

"The route through Tanzania is now open, and diesel is already widely available. Petrol will follow soon," he said.

Kanyama revealed that Malawi's daily fuel demand stands at 1.4 million litres, but the country's strategic reserves have been empty since July 2024.

"We are in a hand-to-mouth situation. Whatever fuel enters the country goes straight into consumption. The seven to eight-day disruption on the Northern Corridor cost us up to 10 million litres in lost supply," Kanyama said.

As part of long-term reforms, NOCMA is planning to construct its own pipeline from Nacala or Beira, depending on feasibility outcomes, and establish a 50-million-litre storage depot, pending land allocation.

The company also intends to develop a marine fuel transportation network linking Chipoka, Chilumba, and Mbamba Bay in Tanzania to diversify supply channels and boost resilience against future disruptions.

With these moves, Mathanga said the government's overarching goal is clear -- to secure Malawi's fuel future and end the cycle of panic buying and empty pumps once and for all.