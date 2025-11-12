Zimbabwe: Diaspora Insurance Launches 2025 Charity Campaign

//diasporainsurance.com/">Diaspora Insurance has launched its 2025 Charity Campaign, a major initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged communities across Africa.

Operating in 25 African countries, Diaspora Insurance plans to use its broad network to make a tangible difference where it matters most among the less privileged.

At the launch event held at the Diaspora Insurance headquarters in Birmingham, Miss Ruvarashe Madzingo, the Head of Charity Events, shared details of how the campaign will unfold.

"We will be reaching out to clients across all 25 countries, inviting them to nominate a charity of their choice. After collecting all nominations, we'll be selecting 10 charities from the list. Each of these will receive a £1,000 donation from Diaspora Insurance to go towards celebrating the festive season. A total of £10,000 will be given out through this initiative," said Madzingo.

A live draw will take place on November 28, where one of the selected charities will also become the main beneficiary of Diaspora Insurance's 2025 charity mission, receiving full support throughout the year.

This inclusive approach allows clients to take part directly in shaping the campaign, reflecting the shared spirit of compassion and unity that defines Diaspora Insurance's diverse community.

Added Madzingo, "Since Diaspora Insurance's inception, community service has been central to who we are. Even in our early days, when resources were limited, we made it a point to support the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities. We are a community-oriented company, and this campaign is simply a continuation of that journey."

Through the 2025 Charity Campaign, Diaspora Insurance hopes not only to touch lives but also to inspire others to give.

Diaspora Insurance is widely recognised for its work within African and other diaspora communities across the UK, Europe, North America, and beyond. Beyond providing financial security through products such as the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan, the company is also active in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and charities that support community welfare, cultural development, and empowerment.