Zimbabwe: Diaspora Insurance Launches 2025 Charity Campaign

12 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Chipo Sabeta

//diasporainsurance.com/">Diaspora Insurance has launched its 2025 Charity Campaign, a major initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged communities across Africa.

Operating in 25 African countries, Diaspora Insurance plans to use its broad network to make a tangible difference where it matters most among the less privileged.

At the launch event held at the Diaspora Insurance headquarters in Birmingham, Miss Ruvarashe Madzingo, the Head of Charity Events, shared details of how the campaign will unfold.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We will be reaching out to clients across all 25 countries, inviting them to nominate a charity of their choice. After collecting all nominations, we'll be selecting 10 charities from the list. Each of these will receive a £1,000 donation from Diaspora Insurance to go towards celebrating the festive season. A total of £10,000 will be given out through this initiative," said Madzingo.

A live draw will take place on November 28, where one of the selected charities will also become the main beneficiary of Diaspora Insurance's 2025 charity mission, receiving full support throughout the year.

This inclusive approach allows clients to take part directly in shaping the campaign, reflecting the shared spirit of compassion and unity that defines Diaspora Insurance's diverse community.

Added Madzingo, "Since Diaspora Insurance's inception, community service has been central to who we are. Even in our early days, when resources were limited, we made it a point to support the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities. We are a community-oriented company, and this campaign is simply a continuation of that journey."

Through the 2025 Charity Campaign, Diaspora Insurance hopes not only to touch lives but also to inspire others to give.

Diaspora Insurance is widely recognised for its work within African and other diaspora communities across the UK, Europe, North America, and beyond. Beyond providing financial security through products such as the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan, the company is also active in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and charities that support community welfare, cultural development, and empowerment.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.