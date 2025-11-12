South Africa: Minister Godongwana to Present Mtbps

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) at a sitting of the National Assembly at the Good Hope Chamber in Parliament, today, Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

The MTBPS plays a critical role in the overall budget process, as it sets out the policy framework for the budget that is presented every February.

"It also provides the country and its elected representatives with an update on the National Treasury's economic forecasts, adjusts the budgets of government departments, and makes emergency changes to spending," Parliament said.

At the sitting, the Minister is also scheduled to table the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill, and the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The MTBPS makes it possible for Parliament and the public to interact with the government's budget through committee oversight over government departments, when committees review the effective and efficient use of available resources.

The process is known as the Budget Review and Recommendations Reports, which must be tabled in the National Assembly before the MTBPS reports are adopted.

The address will be broadcast on various television channels and live streaming platforms at 2pm.