South Africa: Dube Cargo Terminal Records 7 Percent Growth in Airfreight Volumes

Dube Cargo Terminal at King Shaka International Airport has recorded a 7% increase in air cargo volumes handled over the last year, signalling sustained recovery and growth in KwaZulu-Natal's airfreight sector.

The terminal first saw a significant surge in demand between September and December 2023, following the downturn experienced in 2020.

The rebound was primarily driven by increased perishable exports and a gradual shift from sea to air transport for high-value goods such as automotive components.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Building on this momentum, cargo throughput grew by over 5% year-on-year, reaching a total of 14,424 tonnes in the previous financial year.

Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone Spokesperson, Vincent Zwane, highlighted that for the current period, April 2024 to March 2025, volumes have continued to increase, with 15,429 tonnes of cargo handled through the Dube Cargo Terminal.

"This performance has been supported by the rise of specialised air charters and an expanded demand for airfreight by the perishables sector, particularly in fruit and meat exports, destined for markets in Europe and the Middle East," Zwane said in a statement.

He said the increase in air connectivity in Durban has also improved the capacity of the Dube Cargo Terminal to support exporters, especially those operating in time-sensitive sectors.

To sustain airfreight growth, Zwane said Dube TradePort has invested in bonded and cold storage warehouses, bonded trucking, and expanding the airline route development efforts through Durban Direct.

"These investments have enhanced the handling of specialised and time-sensitive shipments. Dube Cargo Terminal's infrastructure and commitment to service excellence is designed to meet these needs while strengthening South Africa's participation in both regional and global supply chains," Zwane said.