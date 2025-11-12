South Africa: Mashatile Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Economic Growth, Job Creation

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reaffirmed government's commitment to driving economic growth, fostering job creation, and reshaping South Africa's legislative landscape.

Speaking during a Questions for Oral Reply session in the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Deputy President detailed ongoing reforms while addressing doubts about implementation and inclusivity.

He said the Government of National Unity (GNU) remains focused on key priorities to enhance the South African economy, including rapid and inclusive economic growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Together with members of the Executive, we have been working on an investment drive to market our economic policy and to attract foreign direct investment to our economy," the Deputy President said on Tuesday.

He told Members of Parliament (MPs) that the GNU has adopted the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029, which focuses on three strategic priorities - driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental State.

The Deputy President said the MTDP is guiding the work of the GNU for the next five years in pursuit of these strategic priorities, which are informed by the Statement of Intent.

"The government's goal of attaining sustainable and rapid economic growth has historically been a priority of the ANC-led government. Even before the seventh administration, we have introduced critical legislation and policy reforms to support this objective."

He told the MPs that in October 2020, government introduced Operation Vulindlela, a significant initiative, aimed at accelerating economic reforms.

Operation Vulindlela focuses on enhancing the country's growth trajectory and improving its overall economic performance through various strategies.

The Deputy President also noted that the infrastructure reform remains a key focus area. highlighting steps being taken to strengthen State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

"Through the National State Enterprise Bill, we are introducing reforms to strengthen our State-Owned Enterprises, focusing on improving governance, unbundling monopolies and introducing competition to reduce costs and boost efficiency, whilst at the same time transforming SOE boards to be fit for purpose," he said.

In addition, he said government recently took steps to ensure more effective government service and transparency.

"The NCOP passed the Public Administration Amendment Management Bill. Rather, the Bill has been sent to the President for ascent. All these reforms demonstrate our commitment to deliver on the Medium-Term Development Plan and the strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity," the Deputy President said.

The Deputy President also reaffirmed government's commitment to reviewing Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) legislation to ensure it benefits the majority of South Africans.

"We want legislation that will ensure that we benefit the majority of South Africans. I will not support legislation that seeks to benefit a few, as you are saying, we want to benefit the majority of the people."

On challenges in education and persistent unemployment, the Deputy President underscored an urgent shift in strategy.

"We have the Human Resource Development Council, which the President has asked me to lead. We work with labour, with business and non-governmental organisations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are putting the issue of education and skills on top of the agenda of what we do, particularly amongst young people, so that we don't have people called unemployed graduates and so on. So that's a very important thing."

On crime, government will continue with coordinated efforts to dismantle criminal networks and curb the flow of drugs into our country.

"We call on all of society to continue to collaborate in these efforts."

During the 2024/25 financial year, the Hawks were successful in dismantling 19 clandestine drug laboratories, making 45 arrests at 18 of those sites, with at least two cases involving identified international actors and ongoing investigations.