Uganda: Top Tech Leaders Converge At Exclusive Ctio Summit 2025 in Kalangala

The inaugural CTIO Summit 2025 has concluded, bringing together over 50 top-tier Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) from Uganda and the wider East African region for an exclusive experience focused on driving digital transformation.

Held at the picturesque Brovad Sands Lodge, Kalangala Island, the summit served as a crucial platform for high-level dialogue, sharing insights, and fostering collaboration across critical technology domains. The three-day, immersive event centred on core pillars vital to the region's digital future, including cybersecurity, cloud services & colocation, monitoring (BMS/NMS), and connectivity.

"The conversations at this summit were a powerful reminder that our collective success hinges on continuous innovation and robust collaboration," stated an event organiser. "By bringing together the region's top tech decision-makers, we've laid the groundwork for significant advancements in Uganda's digital economy."

The summit featured insightful presentations from top industry experts. Vincent Nuwamanya, Enterprise Account Manager, East African Region at Cohesity, emphasised the urgency of modern data management in the current threat landscape:

"In an era of relentless cyber threats, particularly ransomware, the conversation has moved beyond just preventing attacks to ensuring swift and reliable data recovery and business continuity. The CTIO Summit provided a vital space to discuss how to make data inherently resilient and instantly accessible."

James Byaruhanga, Managing Director of Roke Cloud, highlighted the strategic importance of local cloud infrastructure:

"The journey to true digital sovereignty in the region demands robust, local cloud and data centre capacity. We must empower African businesses with secure, low-latency, and compliant infrastructure that keeps valuable data within our borders, driving innovation from within. The synergy of ideas here was phenomenal."

Caroline Kamaitha, General Manager of Raxio Uganda, stressed the role of foundational infrastructure in economic growth:

"Data centres are the crucial backbone of a thriving digital economy, powering everything from fintech to government services. Discussions at the CTIO Summit reinforced the need for collaboration between technology leaders and infrastructure providers to deliver the scalability and security necessary to support Uganda's accelerating digital transformation."

The success of the exclusive summit was made possible through the generous support of its industry-leading sponsors: Roke Cloud Ltd, Westcon-Comstor, Sophos, Raxio Data Centre, Motadata, Cohesity, Roke Telkom Ltd, and Tyms.

The CTIO Summit 2025 has set a new benchmark for high-level technology engagement in Uganda. The key takeaways and proposed collaborations will influence the strategic technology roadmaps for many of the region's largest organizations.

Participants departed with actionable insights and a renewed commitment to leverage technology for sustainable business growth and digital excellence.