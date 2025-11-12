Uganda: Munyagwa Pledges to Defend Muslims From Injustice,

Common Man's Party presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga has called on Ugandan Muslims to support his bid for the presidency, pledging to champion justice and equality for all citizens.

Speaking after Asr prayers at Masjid Jamia in Katwe on Tuesday afternoon, Munyagwa said his motivation to run for president stems from a desire to fight for fairness in service delivery and ensure that Muslims and other marginalized groups benefit equally from government programs.

"One of the reasons I joined this race is to ensure justice in how government services are delivered. For too long, ordinary citizens -- especially Muslims -- have been left behind," he said.

Munyagwa criticized the way some Muslims have been treated in criminal investigations, saying many are unfairly associated with terrorism.

"Almost every prominent Muslim who has been killed recently was first labeled a terrorist. Others are detained without trial, and we are left wondering who will be arrested next," he told the congregation.

He added that, if elected, he would "liberate Muslims from oppression" and ensure that all Ugandans, regardless of faith, enjoy equal protection under the law.

The presidential hopeful further pledged to push for equal representation in national appointments and fair access to government programs, arguing that Muslims have for years been sidelined in key sectors.

"Muslims are part of this nation and deserve to share equally in the national cake. That's the justice I am fighting for," he emphasized.

Munyagwa also called on Muslims to unite and vote for leaders who will defend their rights and ensure they benefit from state resources like any other Ugandans.

Munyagwa's remarks come amid growing public debate about equality and representation in government. While his comments have been welcomed by some Muslims who share similar concerns, others have urged that such issues be addressed through inclusive national dialogue rather than religious appeal.

The Common Man's Party, which Munyagwa leads, is positioning itself as a voice for the ordinary Ugandan -- emphasizing justice, accountability, and equal opportunity for all.