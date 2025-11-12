Ghana, Saudi Arabia Sign 2026 Hajj Agreement

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, paving the way for preparations for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

The Chairman of PAOG, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Ghana in Jeddah last Sunday, affirming the country's readiness to participate in the upcoming Hajj, which is expected to take place in Makkah and Medinah in June 2026.

During the signing ceremony, officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reviewed Ghana's past performance, identified operational challenges, and discussed measures to enhance the welfare, safety, and experience of Ghanaian pilgrims while maintaining the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines key areas such as pilgrim slot allocations, service contracts, accommodation and transport arrangements, as well as camp bookings, visa procedures, welfare, and health standards. Both parties agreed on timelines for readiness, logistics, and accommodation management through the Musuk Masar digital platform.

This agreement marks Ghana's official inclusion in the 2026 Hajj exercise, setting clear expectations for service quality, health compliance, and smooth coordination between both nations.

Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim extended warm greetings to all Ghanaian Muslims and urged prospective pilgrims to pay their Hajj fare of GH¢60,000 promptly to facilitate effective planning.

At least 6,782 pilgrims from Ghana are expected to perform next year's Hajj.

The Hajj dates are determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, based on the sighting of the moon rather than the Gregorian system.