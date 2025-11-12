Zimbabwe: Nurse in Hot Soup Over $15k Fake Insurance Claim

A 42-year-old nurse stationed at Bamba Rural Health Clinic appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court accused of fraudulently opening Life Assurance Policies with Zimnat Life Assurance where she falsely claimed to be a relative of three deceased individuals to claim a sum assurance of US$5 000.00 for each.

Shamiso Esinathi Nyamundanda (nee Musafari), 40, appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud.

Complainant in this case is Zimnat an Insurance Company being represented by Doreen Gatsi.

The State represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that during the period extending from 1 August 2022 to July 2025, Nyamundanda fraudulently opened Life Assurance Policies with Zimnat Life Assurance in the name of Damsey Nhau, Herbert Mariwati and Jane Dune purporting to be a relative to the said people who are all now deceased.

She went on to claim the sum assurance of US$5 000.00 per each one of the three deceased persons which was deposited into her Nedbank Account.

The offence came to light when it was observed by one of the complainant's employees that the signature used on one of the affidavits purported to have been tendered by one of the deceased's Winnet Muchekadzese was visibly looking similar to the one used by the accused person in other documents she used.

The complainant made a report to the police which resulted in the arrest of the accused person.

Total value prejudiced is US$15 000.00 and nothing was recovered.