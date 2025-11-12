Liberia: No More Foolishness - Time for a 'Three-Strikes Policy' On Arcelormittal

editorial

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) wants to control everything -- the Yekepa-Buchanan railway, the Port of Buchanan, and by extension, the future of Liberia's mineral exports. The company has fought tooth and nail for years to monopolize these strategic assets under the guise of "investment." But here's the irony: in AML's own 2023 Annual Report, the company admits losing significant revenue due to repeated derailments of iron ore trains along the very railway it's so desperate to control.

If you can't run it safely and efficiently, why should Liberia hand it to you for another half-century?

For the second time, the Third Amendment to AML's Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) has been returned to the Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC) for renegotiation -- first under President George Weah in 2021, and now under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in 2025. During the Weah era, it was the Legislature, not the President, that sent the amendment back, citing anti-competitive clauses, lack of independent rail oversight, and provisions that placed AML's agreement above Liberian law. Today, history repeats itself: the same clauses, the same arrogance, the same disregard for Liberia's sovereignty.

Enough is enough. It is time for the Government of Liberia to adopt a "Three-Strikes Policy" for concession agreements. If an MDA is returned three times for containing provisions blatantly harmful to Liberia's national interest, it should be discarded, and the company barred from operating here for a fixed period.

No amount of lobbying, charm, or "signing fees" should buy a pass. Liberia is open for business -- but not for foolishness.

Yet, we cannot blame AML alone. The question is: what were our own government officials thinking? Who in their right mind would allow such an asinine document to reach the President's desk?

This agreement -- signed by proxies instead of the Justice and Finance Ministers, and by a Deputy Minister for Administration at Mines and Energy who was never involved in negotiations -- reeks of either incompetence or collusion. The President's ARREST Agenda cannot coexist with corruption and blind loyalty to foreign companies.

Before anyone celebrates its return, let's be clear -- it should never have reached the Executive Mansion. The IMCC, which should protect Liberia's interest, instead delivered a document that insults it.

When Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot Paye reportedly refused to sign the AML agreement, he was sidelined and replaced by his deputy -- a political slight that now looks like a costly mistake.

If Paye refused because he saw the red flags -- and everything we've seen confirms he did -- then maybe, just maybe, President Boakai fired the wrong man.

Meanwhile, Sam Stevquoah, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff, who happens to be a recent former senior executive of AML, allowed this deal to reach the President's desk. That, in itself, is alarming. As the President's gatekeeper, Stevquoah's duty is to shield the Presidency from bad deals, not usher them through. Allowing this mess to advance was a betrayal of the President's trust and a disservice to the Liberian people.

Then there's the US$200 million AML dangles as a "signing bonus," conveniently reflected in the draft 2026 national budget. That sum would push Liberia's annual budget past the US$1 billion mark for the first time -- a symbolic milestone, nothing more. We've warned before about chasing "historic" budgets funded by one-time windfalls. This money will be gone in less than three months, swallowed by salaries and subsidies.

Meanwhile, AML will make that amount more than three times over -- within a single week -- once it tells investors it has secured control of Liberia's rail and port for another 50 years. Liberia gets the crumbs while AML keeps the entire bakery!

This isn't investment; it's a bribe disguised as progress.

President Boakai did the right thing by sending the deal back, but that cannot be the end of it. He must demand accountability from those who pushed this disaster forward. If his administration is serious about reform, then there must be consequences -- not just for AML, but for the Liberian officials who enabled this insult to national intelligence.

If this happens a third time -- if AML or its allies in government again attempt to force through an agreement that undermines Liberia's laws and sovereignty -- then the company should be told to pack up and leave.

Liberia's dignity is not for sale -- not for US$200 million, not for US$200 billion, not ever.

This is President Boakai's moment to prove that his ARREST Agenda means more than speeches -- that Liberia will no longer bow to corporate bullying disguised as "partnership."

The world is watching. The Liberian people are watching. And history will not forgive those who trade away this nation's future for a quick payday.

This is not reform. This is not governance.

This is foolishness -- and Liberia must never tolerate it again.