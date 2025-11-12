Namibia: Justice Minister Seeks Court Intervention to Declare Magistrates' Strike Illegal

Minister of justice and labour relations Wise Immanuel on Tuesday night filed an urgent court interdict in the High Court against the magistrates who have been on a countrywide strike.

The minister is seeking a court order to declare the strike unlawful and to compel the magistrates to return to work and resume full duties.

Immanuel says the Magistrates' Commission needs to understand that negotiations for improved salaries, working conditions or car and housing allowances and a strike are two separate processes. He made the remarks to The Namibian on Wednesday.

"In this country, we have unions like the National Union of Namibian Workers, Namibia National Teachers' Union, Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union that negotiate annually for workers' conditions of employment and benefits with government fishing companies or parastatals.

"During these negotiations, do you see people just deciding they will stop going to work and delivering the necessary services?" he said.

The magistrates are demanding better salaries, as well as housing and car allowances.

The agreement from 2023 was these would be implemented during the 2025/2026 financial year but were not implemented, leading to the strike.

"Whether these allowances were approved in 2010, 2023 or yesterday it requires a due diligence process to implement them," said Immanuel.

