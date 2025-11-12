Kenya: Motorists' Lobby Terms Ruto's Move to Dual Kiambu Rd a 'Pre-Election Spectacle'

Nairobi — Motorists' lobby has dismissed the government's decision to dual the 23.5-kilometre Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi (Kiambu) Road as a "pre-election spectacle," warning that the project will destroy businesses along the busy corridor.

The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK), in a statement on Tuesday night, asserted that while the government presented the project as a congestion-easing intervention, it risks turning into a politically timed showpiece with little long-term transport value and serious economic implications for residents and traders along the route.

"What the Cabinet has announced sounds shiny on paper, but there are several sober, evidence-based reasons why this policy shouldn't [be] rushed just to tick a political box before elections," the association stated hours after a Cabinet resolution on the matter.

"Election seasons usually come with cosmetic promises, fresh paint on neglected roads, and quick wins for political optics. But Kiambu Road is not a playground for political grandstanding."

Slow traffic for business

MAK argued that the proposed dual carriageway would fundamentally alter the character of the corridor, turning it into a high-speed thoroughfare and cutting off access to hundreds of businesses that rely on slow, local traffic.

The association said dualling typically requires large-scale land acquisition, redesign of service roads, and removal of roadside establishments -- actions that would cripple small enterprises and transform a vibrant commercial strip into a commuter highway.

The motorists' body further warned that the introduction of high-speed traffic will undermine pedestrian and local mobility, leaving residents, cyclists, and boda boda operators stranded on either side of the divided highway and creating a safety crisis instead of improving mobility.

The Cabinet approved the dualling of the Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi Road on Tuesday, citing the need to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity between Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

A Cabinet dispatch indicated the project will include bypasses, loop roads, service lanes, and facilities for non-motorised transport and commuters.

It forms part of the government's broader plan to modernise transport infrastructure within the Nairobi Metropolitan area.