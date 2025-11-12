Rwanda: Health Centres to Expand Cancer Screening for Persons With Albinism

Health centres across Rwanda are set to strengthen early screening and care for persons with albinism as part of a national effort to reduce skin cancer cases linked to limited medical skills, late diagnosis, and inadequate protection.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) in partnership with civil society groups, focuses on training healthcare providers, increasing community awareness, and ensuring sunscreen creams are accessible through local facilities.

Agnes Mushimiyimana, a resident of Ntarama Sector in Bugesera District who lives with albinism, said that many health workers treat their skin wounds as ordinary, leading to delayed cancer detection.

"We often get wounds repeatedly, but when we go to health centres, they're treated like normal wounds. Sometimes cancer is discovered too late, making treatment expensive and difficult," she said. "We need skilled professionals at local facilities who understand our condition."

Dr. Nicodeme Hakizimana, Executive Director of the Organisation for the Integration and Promotion of People with Albinism (OIPPA), said access to essential supplies remains limited.

"Some health centres don't have sunscreen creams, yet they are vital for persons with albinism," he said. "We also need health workers trained to identify early signs of skin cancer, and community health workers to help overcome stigma that prevents people from seeking care."

According to OIPPA, the lack of expertise and clear guidelines on managing skin cancer has contributed to late diagnosis and preventable deaths.

"We lose at least one member every year to skin cancer," said Dieudonné Akimaniduhaye, the organisation's president. "Some get treatment but still die because cancer was detected too late."

Training drive begins in pilot districts

RBC says it has already begun rolling out targeted training in two districts--Bugesera and Rutsiro--before expanding to others.

"We are working with the National Council of Persons with Disabilities and the Health Alert Organisation to strengthen community-level services," said Irene Bagahirwa, Director of the Injuries and Disabilities Unit within RBC's Non-Communicable Diseases Division.

She noted that sunscreen creams are now available under the community-based health insurance scheme, Mutuelle de Santé, and that reforms in the community health system include training workers to support persons with disabilities, including those with albinism.

James Mugume, Executive Director of the Health Alert Organization, said a pilot programme is underway to equip both healthcare and non-healthcare providers with the skills to identify and manage skin cancer cases early.

"We have trained healthcare providers, environmental health officers, community health workers, and district health directors," Mugume said. "In Bugesera, for instance, each health centre now has at least three trained staff capable of screening for early signs of skin cancer."

He said the long-term goal is to scale up the initiative to all 30 districts so that persons with albinism can access timely and specialized care close to home.

"We want every health centre and district hospital to have trained personnel," he said. "No one should have to wait for advanced cancer before receiving proper care."

Mugume also urged persons with albinism to seek medical support without fear of stigma.

"Albinism is a genetic condition, not a curse," he said. "People with albinism should not isolate themselves. Early screening saves lives."