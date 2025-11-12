Kenya: Two-Thirds of State Agencies Fail to Meet PSC Governance, Service Standards

Nairobi — More than two-thirds of government-owned entities and executive agencies have failed to comply with a directive requiring them to submit self-assessment reports evaluating their performance, governance, and service delivery, according to a new report from the Office of the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service.

The report by the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows that out of 168 agencies required to respond to Circular OP/CAB/1/1/10 dated October 30, 2025, only 56 (33.3 percent) complied, while 112 (66.7 percent) failed to submit their reports.

Non-compliant institutions include several major parastatals such as Kenya Power, KenGen, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, and the National Housing Corporation.

The directive was part of the government's wider drive to enhance accountability and performance monitoring across public entities. It required all state corporations and executive agencies -- whether commercial, regulatory, or service-oriented -- to conduct internal evaluations and report back to the Head of Public Service.

According to the report, several institutions ignored the circular altogether, while others failed to act on multiple reminders sent through Principal Secretaries' WhatsApp groups and official communication channels.

In response, the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service has convened a consultative meeting on Thursday, directing all Principal Secretaries to ensure the attendance of Board Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of the defaulting agencies.

"The meeting will review the performance of the listed entities based on the returns received by this Office pursuant to the Circular and other objectively verifiable reports available to this Office," the letter reads in part.

"The meeting will also secure interventions and strategies towards ensuring the optimal performance of such entities."

All Accounting Officers were required to confirm submission of their self-assessment tools and obtain acknowledgment of receipt by November 6, 2025, a directive most agencies appear to have ignored.

The PSC said the exercise was intended to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public service delivery. However, the widespread non-compliance underscores ongoing challenges in governance, coordination, and responsiveness within Kenya's state corporations and executive agencies.