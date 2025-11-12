Somalia Attends 7th World Speakers' Conference in Islamabad Focused On Peace and Development

Islamabad — The Seventh World Speakers' Conference formally opened Monday in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, bringing together parliamentary leaders and delegations from around the world to discuss global peace, stability, and development.

Somalia is represented at the gathering by First Deputy Speaker of the House of the People, Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar, accompanied by a delegation of lawmakers and Somalia's Ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Noor Mohamed Hassan.

This year's conference focuses on the theme of "Peace, Stability and Development," highlighting the role of parliaments in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable growth amid rising global challenges.

During the opening session, Deputy Speaker Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar delivered a statement conveying the message of the Somali government, underscoring the importance of the conference's theme to the international community.

She emphasized Somalia's ongoing efforts toward peacebuilding, institutional strengthening, and inclusive national development.