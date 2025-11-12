Somalia Attends 7th World Speakers' Conference in Islamabad Focused On Peace and Development

12 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Islamabad — The Seventh World Speakers' Conference formally opened Monday in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, bringing together parliamentary leaders and delegations from around the world to discuss global peace, stability, and development.

Somalia is represented at the gathering by First Deputy Speaker of the House of the People, Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar, accompanied by a delegation of lawmakers and Somalia's Ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Noor Mohamed Hassan.

This year's conference focuses on the theme of "Peace, Stability and Development," highlighting the role of parliaments in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable growth amid rising global challenges.

During the opening session, Deputy Speaker Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar delivered a statement conveying the message of the Somali government, underscoring the importance of the conference's theme to the international community.

She emphasized Somalia's ongoing efforts toward peacebuilding, institutional strengthening, and inclusive national development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.