Somalia, Algeria Sign Key Cooperation Agreements During Presidential Meeting

Algiers — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday witnessed the signing of several bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two nations in a range of strategic sectors.

The accords, signed by the ministers of foreign affairs, education, livestock, and petroleum, cover areas including livestock exports, agricultural development, education, oil and natural gas exploration, and the facilitation of diplomatic travel. Under the new arrangement, holders of Somali diplomatic passports will be granted entry visas upon arrival in Algeria.

President Mohamud praised Algeria's warm hospitality and long-standing solidarity with Somalia, lauding its role in defending African interests and supporting partner nations on the continent.

He also expressed gratitude for Algeria's offer of 500 scholarships for Somali students, particularly in fields vital to Somalia's development, such as agriculture, fisheries, and petroleum engineering.

President Mohamud further commended President Tebboune's leadership in establishing the African Cooperation and Unity Fund, describing it as a visionary initiative that promotes African integration and collective progress. He added that Somalia hopes to become one of the beneficiaries of the fund.