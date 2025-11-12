South Africa: Deputy President to Address Garden Route Economic Coordination Roundtable Dialogue

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday virtually address the Garden Route Economic Coordination Roundtable Dialogue, taking place in Knysna, Western Cape Province.

According to the Presidency, this high-level engagement, organised by The Yona Yethu Initiative, in partnership with the Knysna Municipality, represents a significant milestone in advancing intergovernmental coordination, private sector collaboration, and regional investment partnerships.

The Roundtable Dialogue is a lead-up to the Regional Investment Conference scheduled to take place early next year.

The Roundtable Dialogue will take place under the theme: "Strengthening Intergovernmental Coordination and Private Sector Collaboration for Inclusive Economic Growth in the Garden Route District."

The Garden Route Economic Coordination Roundtable Dialogue will be an invite-only engagement, bringing together government leaders, business chambers, institutional partners, and key stakeholders from across the region.

"To ensure broad inclusivity, the session will also be hybrid, enabling virtual participation for all interested partners, institutions, and members of the public who wish to follow and contribute to the discussions," the Presidency said.

All interested organisations, businesses, and development stakeholders are encouraged to register for virtual attendance, ensuring that their voices are part of this historic Dialogue on the future of the Garden Route economy. - SAnews.gov.za