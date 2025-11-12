Kenya: NEMA Cancels Kakamega Gold Mining Project Public Hearing

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has cancelled a scheduled public participation exercise on the proposed Isulu-Bushiangala Gold Mining Project in Musoli and Isulu locations, Kakamega County.

The public hearing, which was set to take place today at Bushiangala Technical Training Institute in Kakamega South Sub-County, was called off due to what the Authority described as "unavoidable circumstances" that would have hindered free, fair, inclusive, and meaningful participation by all affected and interested parties.

"NEMA regrets the inconvenience caused and wishes to inform the public that public hearings in the ESIA process are held to advance the right to public participation in environmental governance and decision-making for all, in accordance with Regulation 22 of the Environmental (Impact Assessment and Audit) Regulations, 2003, and the Public Order Act, Cap. 56," the Authority said in a notice.

The decision comes amid heightened public interest in the proposed gold mining project, which is backed by UK-based Shanta Gold through its subsidiary in Kenya.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report titled "Shanta Gold West Kenya Feasibility Study: Isulu-Bushiangala Underground Mining Project" submitted to NEMA, the combined gold resource at the Isulu and Bushiangala sites stands at 1.3 million ounces, averaging 11.43 grams per tonne (g/t). The mine is projected to have a lifespan of eight years.

The report estimates a capital investment of Sh27 billion and annual operating costs of Sh2.5 billion. The Kenyan government is expected to earn Sh607.2 million in royalties and an additional Sh193.8 million in Mineral Development Levy, following the discovery of gold deposits valued at approximately Sh680 billion in Kakamega County.

The proposed project will utilize underground mining techniques and include the construction of key infrastructure such as a processing plant, tailings storage facility, waste rock dumps, water management systems, power supply, and administrative buildings.

NEMA has yet to announce a new date for the rescheduled public participation exercise.