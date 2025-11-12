Kenya: Sunshine Development Tour Lauded for Creating Global Pathways for Kenyan Golf

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2025 - Kenya's golf leadership has lauded the Sunshine Development Tour - East Africa Swing for its growing impact on professional golf in the region, terming it a "game changer" that is expanding opportunities for Kenyan and East African golfers to access global competition and exposure.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Betika Masters at Limuru Country Club, the President of Golf Kenya, Philip Ocholla, commended the Tour for creating a structured pathway that links junior, amateur, and professional golf, while also aligning with the Safari Tour and the Magical Kenya Open qualification system.

"This is a very opening space for Kenyan athletes, together with those visiting. It's a clear indication that the pathway we've been working on -- from junior to amateur to professional golf is now taking shape," Ocholla said.

He added: "Earlier in the year, we had discussions between PGK, the Safari Tour, and SDT to align efforts toward preparation for the Magical Kenya Open. I'm happy that the SDT made it possible that players earning points here also get an opportunity to play at the MKO."

Ocholla noted that while this was the inaugural season of the Sunshine Development Tour in the region, the progress already demonstrated great potential for sustainability and long-term development of professional golf in Kenya and across East Africa.

"This is the first year, so there may be teething problems, but they are lessons to help us build a sustainable future and prepare disciplined athletes ready to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Open," the president said.

On his part, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Chairman, Patrick Obath, praised the SDT-EAS for raising the standard of competition among regional professionals and providing a much-needed bridge to international golf through its recognition by the Sunshine Tour.

"It's really great to see how the SDT has grown. The level of competition has improved tremendously, and this bodes very well for the players who will qualify to play in the Magical Kenya Open," Obath said.

He added: "Based on the amount of golf played in the last six months, we're hopeful that we'll have more Kenyan and regional players making the cut. I'd like to thank SDT for the work they've put in, and the players for sharpening their game. It's building towards a stronger show next February."

The Sunshine Development Tour - East Africa Swing is a professional development circuit sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour of South Africa.

It provides a competitive platform for East African golfers to earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and Safari Tour Order of Merit points that count towards qualification for the Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event.

Now in its inaugural season, the Tour has staged eight events across Kenya and Rwanda, including tournaments at Thika Greens, Ruiru Sports Club, Nyali Golf Club, VetLab Sports Club, Kigali Golf Club, and most recently at Limuru Country Club.

The Tour will next head to Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort for its ninth leg before the Grand Finale scheduled for January 2026 at Karen Country Club.

The top 30 players from the East Africa Swing will compete against the top 30 from South Africa's Big Easy Tour for Sunshine Tour playing cards.