Nigeria: Ilesanmi, Opawunmi Emerge Champions As Toyota Celebrates Wuraola Ojo

Smokin Hills Golf Club's Ojo Ilesanmi and Sade Opawunmi of Ikeja Golf Club have emerged the star performers at this year's Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament, clinching the men and ladies' overall titles respectively at Ilara-Mokin.

Ilesanmi, playing off handicap 16, carded an impressive 69 (three-under net) to top the men's leaderboard, ahead of Ojuolape Olatunji and Balogun Ayodeji, who settled for second and third places.

In the men's veterans' category, Iyare Peters and Kunle Adebayo took top honours, while Adebisi Abdulrasheed won the gross prize.

In the ladies' division, Sade Opawunmi, with a 14-handicap, dazzled the field with a superb four-under net to claim victory, beating Diana Osmond by three strokes, while Chichi Alamu placed third with 76.

Ekiti's golf prodigy, Grace Yusuf, captured the ladies' gross trophy with a score of 88, while Oluwadare Aminat clinched the Nearest to the Pin award.

The atmosphere turned celebratory as guests were treated to music and warm hospitality. The octogenarian icon and patriarch of the Elizade Group, Chief Ade Ojo, delighted the audience with his graceful dance steps, adding a memorable touch of joy and vitality to the event.

The Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Memorial Toyota Golf Tournament continues to stand as a glowing testament to Toyota Nigeria's enduring values - excellence, community, and legacy - while promoting sports tourism and corporate citizenship in Ondo State and beyond.

Also present at the epoch making event to add glamour were Mrs. Taiwo Ade. Ojo, the MD of Elizade Motors, Mr. Demola Ade - Ojo, the CEO of JAC Motors and Mrs Funmi Ade - Ojo Sobowale.

Ade-Ojo emphasized that the economic and social ripple effects of the annual event continue to strengthen community bonds and promote inclusivity, adding that Toyota Nigeria remains dedicated to advancing initiatives that contribute positively to society.

"Golf for Toyota Nigeria is more than a game; it is a platform that mirrors our values of integrity, creativity, and customer satisfaction," he said. "Through this tournament, we honour the benevolent legacy of our matriarch, the late Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo, and extend our corporate social responsibility to the Ilara-Mokin community - fostering both sports development and internal tourism in Nigeria."