Sudan: Ministers of Cabinet Affairs and Finance Debriefed On IDPs Situation in Ad-Dabba

11 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — Dr. Lima Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Dr. Jibril Ibrahim Mohamed, Minister of Finance, arrived in Dongola, Northern State,on Tuesday.

The two ministers were received at Dongola Airport by Lieutenant General Abdel Rahman Abdel Hamid, Governor of the Northern State, and Mr. Mohamed Saleh Kurtkila, Minister of Federal Governance, along with members of the State Government Council and its Security Committee.

The ministers and their accompanying delegation, along with the Governor, then proceeded to Ad-Dabba locality, where they visited camps housing displaced persons from Darfur and Kordofan states to assess their conditions, needs, and the services provided to them.

