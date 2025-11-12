Sudan: The Public Prosecution - A Clarification Regarding the Formation of an Investigation Committee

press release

This followed the horrific events in El Fasher after the rebel militia's incursion in which murder, looting, rape have been committed and civilians have been displaced forcefully out of their homes.

Some social media outlets have circulated information alleging the formation of an investigation committee by entities not affiliated to the Public Prosecution, following the horrific events in El Fasher after the rebel forces entered the city, committing killings, looting, rape, and the displacement of residents.

The Public Prosecution affirms that it is the sole entity legally authorized to form investigation committees for crimes, in accordance with the 2019 Constitutional Document, Article (30) of the 2017 Public Prosecution Law, and Article (20) of the 1991 Criminal Procedure Law.

It clarifies that the Attorney General, who also chairs the National Committee for Investigating Crimes and Violations of National and International Humanitarian Law, directed the filing of criminal charges against those involved immediately after the events. The committee has commenced extensive investigations, during which it has heard witnesses and collected evidence confirming the involvement of elements within the rebel forces. These procedures are ongoing.

The Public Prosecution emphasizes that investigation and the filing of criminal charges fall under its jurisdictions and urges everyone to exercise caution and refrain from circulating unverified information.

