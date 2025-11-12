Sudan: Sovereign Council Chairman Affirms Depth of Sudanese-Egyptian Relations

Port Sudan — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has underlined the depth of Sudanese-Egyptian bilateral relations and the ages old historical ties that bind the two brotherly peoples.

The remarks were made during al-Burhan meeting on Tuesday with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Ambassador Badr Abdel-Aty, in the presence of the Sudanese Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mohi El-Din Salem, the Sudanese Ambassador to Egypt, Lieutenant General Emad El-Din Adawi, and the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan, Hani Salah, who conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council expressed his thanks and appreciation to Egypt, both government and people, for their support to the Sudan in all regional and international forums, and for their commitment to the safety, security, stability, and sovereignty of Sudan. He emphasized the shared will of both countries to advance cooperation in all fields.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister stated that he conveyed to Chairmn Al- Burhan a message of support and solidarity from his brother, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, emphasizing the deep fraternal ties between the two nations and reiterating his country's principled stance in support of Sudan, its unity and sovereignty, and the preservation of the Sudanese people's resources.

He added that the meeting addressed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in the political, economic, and trade sectors, as well as the shared destiny that unites the two countries, particularly in the area of water security, given that both are downstream Nile River states.

He noted the convergence of positions between the two countries regarding the issue of water security, considering it an existential matter for both nations.

Ambassador Badr Abdel-Aty stated that he listened to a briefing from the Chairman of the Sovereign Council on the situation on the ground and the humanitarian conditions, affirming his country's support for Sudan and its national institutions, including the Sudanese Armed f Forces (SAF).

The Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed his wishes for continued peace and stability for the brotherly Sudanese people, noting that this was his fourth visit to Sudan since assuming his post, a matter that demonstrates the depth of Sudanese-Egyptian relations.

He emphasized that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is closely following the relations with Sudan in a way that serves the interests of the people of the Nile Valley.