Sudan: Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism - Sky News Arabia Banned From Operating in Sudan

10 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
document

Port Sudan — The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism has issued a statement saying the Sky News Satellite Arabia News Channel is not authorized operate in the Sudan. The following is the text of the statement:

Clarification Statement

Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism

The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism would like to announce that Sky News Arabia is banned from operating in Sudan and does not possess any permit or accreditation authorizing it to conduct any media activity within Sudanese national territories.

The Ministry affirms that the channel's actions constitute a clear violation of the laws and regulations governing media work in the country, as its crew entered Sudanese national territory to conduct professional activities without obtaining the required official accreditation to this effect.

The Ministry reserves the full legal right to take the necessary action regarding this violation, in accordance with Sudanese laws regulating media work.

Issued by: Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism,

Khartoum - November 10, 2025

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.