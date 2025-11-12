Sudan: Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism - Sky News Arabia Banned From Operating in Sudan

document

Port Sudan — The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism has issued a statement saying the Sky News Satellite Arabia News Channel is not authorized operate in the Sudan. The following is the text of the statement:

Clarification Statement

Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism

The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism would like to announce that Sky News Arabia is banned from operating in Sudan and does not possess any permit or accreditation authorizing it to conduct any media activity within Sudanese national territories.

The Ministry affirms that the channel's actions constitute a clear violation of the laws and regulations governing media work in the country, as its crew entered Sudanese national territory to conduct professional activities without obtaining the required official accreditation to this effect.

The Ministry reserves the full legal right to take the necessary action regarding this violation, in accordance with Sudanese laws regulating media work.

Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism,

Khartoum - November 10, 2025