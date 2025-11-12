East Africa: Sudan Shows Reservation Towards Election of the UAE Candidate As Secretary-General of the UN Organization

- Sudan on Sunday participated in the opening session of the 26th General Assembly of the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO), currently held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The session was chaired by Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib and attended by outgoing Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili of Hungary. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also addressed the assembly.

Sudan's statement was delivered by Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khaled Al-Aisir, who withdrew with the Sudanese delegation immediately after his speech was delivered and before the vote for the new UAE candidate.

This withdrawal was aimed to reflect Sudan's position towards the selection of a head of the organization from the United Arab Emirates.

In his statement before withdrawing and before the voting for the new candidate, the Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism explained that the systematic destruction inflicted upon Sudan's tourism sector, both its infrastructure and superstructure, was a result of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces militia, supported by regional and foreign powers.

These attacks violated the principles of brotherhood and good neighborliness and contributed to financing and fueling the war machine that destroyed the country's resources.

The Sudanese people and their country, which boasts some of the richest diverse tourist attractions, historical landmarks, and ancient civilizations dating back thousands of years, in addition to its natural reserves, expressed their gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, for hosting the 26th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The Minister also commended the deep-rooted Sudanese-Saudi relations. He added that Sudan utilizes such forums to convey messages to all nations, urging them to stand with Sudan and its people and support its just causes.

In his address Al-Aisir stated, "We recognize that this assembly is dedicated to the tourism sector, but we take this opportunity to call upon member states and affiliates of the UNWTO to condemn the positions and practices that undermine stability and development in member states. We urge the international community to adopt a unified stance against countries and entities that support outlawed armed groups, in order to protect human heritage and safeguard the future of nations."

It is worth noting (150) countries, represented by their respective tourism ministers, along with more than (300) specialized bodies and organizations related to the tourism sector are taking part in current meetings.