Sudan: Al-Atta Commends Police for Their Roles in the Battle of Dignity

- Member of the Sovereign Council, Assistant Commander-in-Chief, and Commander of the Mobile Command, General Yasser Al-Atta, praised the numerous and significant roles and contributions made by the Sudanese Police Force in the victories scored in Khartoum, Al-Gezirah, Sinnar, and White Nile states.

This came during his visit Sunday to the Ministry of Interior and the Central Reserve Forces. Gen Atta described his tour and inspection visit as successful, as the police forces presented new proposals to support current and future operations, in addition to fulfilling all the requirements of the Mobile Command.

He stated that the Sudanese Police Forces are still fighting and have played significant roles since the beginning of the war. He added that the Central Reserve Forces buildings stand out as symbol of the Battle of Dignity and a symbol of heroism and valor.

He also noted that the Central Reserve Forces in Omdurman was the seed and a flowing stream for the gathering of regular forces and those mobilized to liberate Omdurman. He further stated that the police have conducted professional security actions despite despite limited resources available for them , and that they have risen up to part with the challenge of maintaining security in the capital after the expulsion of the rebel militia.

He noted that the police forces are making significant progress, participating in and contributing to the planning and preparation of operations, as well as engaging in combat.

He added, "We, and the entire Sudanese nation, hope that after the war is over, we will emerge with a strong police force capable of maintaining security and enforcing the law against anyone who dares to undermine the security of the country, thus preserving its safety and the well-being of future generations."