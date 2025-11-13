Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema to Make First Official Visit to Zimbabwe Since Taking Office

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to make his first visit to Zimbabwe this Friday for the inaugural session of the Zambia-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC), which he will co-chair with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This will be Hichilema's first official visit to Zimbabwe since he took office in 2021.

The high-level visit marks a new phase in bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries, focusing on strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, transport, and other key sectors.

In a statement released Wednesday, Zambia's Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe said the establishment of the BNC demonstrates the two Presidents' shared commitment to deepening cooperation and advancing joint development efforts.

"During the visit, President Hichilema and President Mnangagwa will co-chair the inaugural session of the Zambia-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC), which upgrades the existing Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) to a higher framework of strategic engagement," Haimbe said.

"The establishment of the BNC underscores the shared vision of the two Heads of State to strengthen bilateral cooperation, accelerate joint infrastructure projects, and deepen economic integration between the two nations."

The Zambian government also described the visit as a reaffirmation of the "deep and enduring bonds of friendship, shared history, and mutual respect" that have long defined relations between Harare and Lusaka.

The meeting, however, comes amid strained diplomatic ties following the August 2023 elections in Zimbabwe, when election observers led by former Zambian Vice President Nevers Mumba said some aspects of the polls fell short of democratic standards.

Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu PF, accused Zambia of interference, while tensions escalated further after President Mnangagwa's remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he expressed concern over Zambia's growing alignment with Western powers.

Mnangagwa suggested that the United States was extending its influence in Zambia, potentially threatening regional stability.

In response, Zambia accused Zimbabwe of undermining its sovereignty and urged SADC and the African Union (AU) to intervene to defuse tensions.