Zimbabwe: Police Investigating Abduction of Two Cut Students During SRC Election Campaigns

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says investigations are underway following the reported abduction of two Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students, Lindon Zanga and Malvin Madanda.

The two, who are members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), were allegedly abducted on Monday night at Mzimba Shopping Centre in Chinhoyi during Students Representative Council (SRC) election campaigns.

According to ZINASU, Zanga and Madanda were seized by unidentified individuals driving an unmarked grey Isuzu vehicle, which had reportedly been seen on campus earlier distributing campaign materials for their rivals, the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU).

The students were found 12 hours later, allegedly tortured and dumped in Shamva.

In a statement issued Wednesday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that investigations were in progress and appealed to the public for information that could assist in identifying the perpetrators.

"ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with the alleged abduction of Chinhoyi University of Technology students, Lindon Zanga (21) and Malvin Madanda (29), alias Saint, on 10th November 2025.

"ZRP urges anyone with information on what actually transpired, as well as the possible location or identification of suspects involved in this incident, to contact any nearest police station or the CID Chinhoyi," Nyathi said.

ZINASU has accused Zanu PF Youth League Political Commissar Taurai Kandishaya of being involved in the incident, alleging that he was using state resources to suppress dissent and manipulate the outcome of the student elections.

After their release, the two students said they were subjected to 12 hours of torture for allegedly chanting slogans against the ruling Zanu PF party during their SRC campaign activities.