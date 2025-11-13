Zimbabwe: Warriors Midfielder Andy Rinomhota Back At Reading FC

After spending five months without a club, Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota has rejoined English League One side Reading FC.

Rinomhota re-signed for Reading as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Championship outfit Cardiff City earlier this year.

The 28-year-old midfielder has agreed to an eight-month deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the current season.

Rinomhota is no stranger to the Royals, having come through the club's development ranks and representing Reading from 2015 to 2022. During that period, he made 138 senior appearances and scored four goals before departing for Cardiff in June 2022.

Welcoming the player back, Reading head coach Leam Richardson said he was confident Rinomhota's experience and commitment would strengthen the squad.

"I've worked with Andy before and know exactly what he'll bring to the team: energy, honesty, and a real desire to win. He is a great professional who knows this club and what it means to represent Reading. I'm delighted to have him back, and I'm sure the fans will be too," Richardson said.

Rinomhota is expected to make his second debut for Reading on November 22, when club football resumes after the international break.