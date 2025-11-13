Rwanda Bids to Host 2027 Women's Amputee Football World Cup

Rwanda has begun the bidding process to host the 2027 Women's Amputee Football World Cup.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by National Paralympic Committee (NPC) president Dominique Bizimana.

Bizimana, who was elected new president of NPC for a four-year term until 2029, revealed that his office is preparing official documents to support the bid to bring the global competition for women living with disabilities in Kigali for the first time.

"We already have the papers ready to bid for the 2027 Women's Amputee Football World Cup," said the former national sitting volleyball player.

Bizimana expressed confidence in the country's capacity to welcome the world's top female amputee footballers.

"Rwanda is in a good position to host this event. We have the facilities, the experience, and the commitment. However, the Women's Amputee World Cup has never been hosted in Africa before," he added.

The first-ever Women's Amputee Football World Cup took place in 2024 in Barranquilla, Colombia, featuring 11 countries including Cameroon and Nigeria from Africa, as well as Brazil, Haiti, Peru, Ecuador, England, Poland, and Ukraine.

If successful, Rwanda would become the first African country to host the prestigious tournament.