Rwanda Bids to Host 2027 Women's Amputee Football World Cup

12 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Rwanda has begun the bidding process to host the 2027 Women's Amputee Football World Cup.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by National Paralympic Committee (NPC) president Dominique Bizimana.

Bizimana, who was elected new president of NPC for a four-year term until 2029, revealed that his office is preparing official documents to support the bid to bring the global competition for women living with disabilities in Kigali for the first time.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Dominique Bizimana returns to Paralympic Committee office after 13 years

"We already have the papers ready to bid for the 2027 Women's Amputee Football World Cup," said the former national sitting volleyball player.

Bizimana expressed confidence in the country's capacity to welcome the world's top female amputee footballers.

"Rwanda is in a good position to host this event. We have the facilities, the experience, and the commitment. However, the Women's Amputee World Cup has never been hosted in Africa before," he added.

ALSO READ: New Rwanda Paralympics boss outlines priorities

The first-ever Women's Amputee Football World Cup took place in 2024 in Barranquilla, Colombia, featuring 11 countries including Cameroon and Nigeria from Africa, as well as Brazil, Haiti, Peru, Ecuador, England, Poland, and Ukraine.

If successful, Rwanda would become the first African country to host the prestigious tournament.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.