Tanzania: Govt to Sponsor 498 New Medical Specialists for 2025-26

Dodoma — A total of 498 health professionals have been awarded scholarships under the Samia Health Super Specialisation Scholarship Programme for the 2025/26 academic year.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health on Monday, the beneficiaries were selected from 981 eligible applicants who met the set criteria out of 1,074 total applications received.

However, due to budget constraints, only 498 new applicants were approved for sponsorship, representing 51 per cent of those who qualified.

In total, 1,483 health workers are set to receive sponsorship during the 2025/26 financial year, comprising 498 new awardees and 985 continuing students pursuing various postgraduate specialisation programmes in Tanzania and abroad.

Of the newly selected candidates, 442 (89 per cent) will undertake studies at local universities, while 56 (11 per cent) will pursue programmes abroad, which are not offered domestically.

"The sixth-phase government, through the Samia Health Super Specialisation Scholarship Programme, continues to implement major reforms in the health sector to ensure Tanzanians have access to quality and specialised medical services within the country," reads part of the statement.

The ministry explained that the programme aims to build a strong pool of highly skilled specialists capable of delivering advanced health services locally. To achieve this, the ministry has set a target of sponsoring no fewer than 300 specialists annually.

The initiative is expected to enhance the availability of specialised medical services, reduce dependence on overseas referrals, and consequently lower healthcare costs for both the government and citizens.

For the 2025/26 financial year, the government has allocated 13.68bn/-, up from 10.95bn/- in 2023/24, an increase of 2.73bn/- (25 per cent).

"The government's goal is to continue increasing the training budget for medical specialists in various disciplines whenever possible," reads part of the statement.

The scholarships align with key priorities outlined in the Fifth Health Sector Strategic Plan and the 2025/26 national budget. Priority areas include paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, oncology, non-communicable diseases (such as cardiovascular and renal care), neurology, mental health, dental services, specialised surgeries (including ENT), rehabilitation and physiotherapy, as well as pathology and diagnostic medicine.

The ministry has urged all beneficiaries to complete scholarship contract formalities to confirm their acceptance by or before November 22, 2025.

Local awardees will receive tuition and research allowances, while those studying abroad will be covered for tuition, subsistence, travel and research expenses in line with the ministry's payment guidelines.

The Ministry of Health expressed appreciation to the government for its continued investment in the health sector, particularly in developing specialised human resources to ensure citizens receive advanced healthcare from local experts.

"This strategic investment will yield long-term benefits for the country," the statement concluded.