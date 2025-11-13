Rwanda: We Owe It to Survivors to Ensure Dignified Lives

editorial

The announcement by government that nearly 300 new homes will be built for survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is a welcome reminder that the commitment to restore dignity and hope to those who suffered unspeakable tragedy remains alive and steadfast.

For years, the Government of Rwanda and various partners have worked tirelessly to ensure that genocide survivors are supported through education, healthcare, and social protection. This new housing project is another meaningful step in that long journey of compassion and national responsibility.

However, it also highlights a reality that should concern us all. Three decades after the Genocide, it is disheartening that some survivors still struggle with basic needs such as housing. These are men and women who endured unimaginable pain, who lost their families, and who have worked hard to rebuild their lives in the face of adversity.

As Ibuka, the umbrella body for survivors prepares to mark 30 years of its existence, this milestone should not only be a moment of celebration for the resilience and progress of survivors, but also a call to action for the nation to close the remaining gaps that persist in their welfare.

Housing, in particular, is more than just a roof over one's head. It is a symbol of security, belonging, and dignity. No survivor should have to worry about where to sleep after three decades of recovery and rebuilding.

This is not an issue that should be left to government alone. Every Rwandan, whether as an individual, a business, or an institution, has a role to play in ensuring that the few remaining survivors in need of decent housing are supported.

The private sector can make a difference by sponsoring construction projects, providing materials, or partnering with government and other partners to accelerate progress. Local communities can mobilize support and volunteer efforts to make this cause truly national in character.

The progress achieved so far is undeniable. Thousands of survivors have received homes, health coverage, and opportunities to rebuild their lives. Many have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs, teachers, and community leaders, contributing immensely to the country's development. These achievements are a testament to what collective effort can accomplish. Yet, until every survivor lives with comfort and dignity, our duty as a nation remains unfinished.

We may never be able to bring back the loved ones they lost, but we can honor their memory by ensuring that those who survived live in dignity and peace.