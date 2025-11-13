Ethiopia Tapped to Host COP32 in 2027, Solidifying Africa's Climate Leadership

12 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has achieved a significant diplomatic success, securing the official endorsement of the Africa Group of Negotiators (AGN) to host the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32) in Addis Ababa in 2027.

This decision, formally communicated to the UNFCCC Secretariat today, positioning Ethiopia at the forefront of global climate diplomacy, according to Ministry of Planning and Development.

Recall the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) hosted in Ethiopia in September 2025 , attracting over 26,000 participants, adopting the Addis Ababa Declaration that Becomes a Unified African Stance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ethiopia's envoy to Brazil, Ambassador Leulseged, emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to advancing African-led climate solutions.

The success of ACS2 shifted Africa's narrative "from being portrayed as a victim of climate change to being recognized as a leader, innovator, and provider of climate solutions," the ambassador added.

The Addis Ababa Declaration on Climate Change and Call for Action, which emerged from ACS2, was cited as the unified continental position now guiding Africa's engagement in global climate talks.

Further reinforcing the continent's proactive approach, the Ambassador detailed new structural outcomes championed by Ethiopia's Prime Minister: the Africa Climate Innovation Compact (ACIC) and the African Climate Facility (ACF).

These initiatives are designed to mobilize USD 50 billion annually by 2030 to scale up Africa-led climate solutions and accelerate green investments across the continent, it was learnt.

Ambassador Leulseged commended the African Union Commission's leadership and reaffirming Ethiopia's dedication to translating the ACS2 outcomes into tangible results.

This commitment aims to strengthen Africa's global climate leadership in the lead-up to, and during, COP32 in Addis Ababa.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.