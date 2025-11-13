Angola to Introduce Malaria Vaccine in 2026

Luanda — Angola will introduce a malaria vaccine next year as a "very strong and safe weapon" in the fight against the disease, Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta announced Wednesday in Luanda.

The two vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) against malaria are currently RTS,S (Mosquirix) and R21/Matrix-M, both intended for children and administered in a four-dose schedule.

In an exclusive interview with ANGOP, Sílvia Lutucuta said that the Government is already creating the necessary conditions for the implementation of the measure, considering it as a decisive step in the fight against the main cause of mortality in the country.

The Minister clarified that the introduction of the malaria vaccine thus comes as part of an integrated national effort to reduce disease rates and strengthen the capacity of the Angolan health system.

On the other hand, despite recognizing the progress achieved, Sílvia Lutucuta recalled that malaria "cannot be seen only from a health perspective", highlighting the importance of social determinants such as basic sanitation and health education in controlling the disease.

According to data provided by the government official, Angola recorded a significant reduction in cases in the first half of 2025, going from around 10 million in 2024 to 6.9 million this year.

"These are not numbers that please us yet, but the most important thing is to know that we are diagnosing and treating malaria earlier, which has also contributed to reducing mortality", she explained.

The Minister also highlighted the Executive's multisectoral approach to combating malaria, coordinated at the highest level by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança Costa, involving sectors such as Environment, Finance, Water, Social Action and Territorial Administration.

'Each ministry has specific responsibilities within the national strategic plan to combat the disease'. She said

Epidemiological surveillance

In addition to investing in the vaccine, the government official continued, the Executive is also strengthening epidemiological surveillance and laboratory capacity across the country.

She announced that projects are underway to expand the network of reference laboratories in 12 provinces, as well as the creation of Public Health Emergency Operations Centers (COESP), which should come into operation in the first half of 2026.

"Today, we have greater capacity to respond in emergency situations and we are already able to carry out, at a local level, diagnoses of several diseases with epidemic potential", she stated.