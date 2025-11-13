Angola: Zaire Implements 'Born With a Birth Certificate' Program in Maternity Wards

Mbanza Kongo — The 'Born with Registration' program, which consists of assigning birth certificates and identity cards to newborn children from the maternity ward, will begin in the coming days in health facilities in northern Zaire province.

The announcement was made by the provincial delegate for Justice and Human Rights in Zaire, Nicolau Sozinho, in statements to the press on Wednesday, emphasising that, in the first phase, the program will be implemented in the municipality of Mbanza Kongo.

According to the official, the equipment for the launch of this program, which has the support of the Ministry of Health and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), is already in the province.

According to the source, the Provincial Hospital management has already provided a room where the equipment will be set up in the coming days for the registration and issuance of identity cards for newborns at this largest health facility in the region.

'We already have the machines in the provincial maternity ward and we are working on reinforcing the security of the space that has been provided to us, to prevent any theft of the equipment,' he said, adding that cameras and laptops are in high demand.

When questioned about birth registration and the normal issuance of identity cards for minors at registry offices and civil identification posts, the official said that the process is running smoothly in all municipalities.

He noted that, in addition to the child's biological parents, the registration of births for minors is also witnessed by a reputable witness to prevent citizens of dubious nationality from infiltrating the process.

'They know that we are in a region bordering the DRC and that we cannot be too careful. Our technicians are properly trained on attempts at fraud by foreign citizens,' he stressed.

The province of Zaire has an estimated population of over 600,000 inhabitants, spread across 11 municipalities. JL/DAN/DOJ