South Africa: DA Leader Steenhuisen Confirms Changes to Members of the National Executive to Strengthen Reform Agenda

The Democratic Alliance takes note of the speculation surrounding the departure of Dr Dion George as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

I wish to set the record straight in this regard, not least given the reportage that seeks to make out that his removal is due to external pressure and interests.

The simple truth is that it is not.

The DA entered the Government of National Unity in June 2024 with a clear mission: to confront South Africa's most urgent challenges and to deliver tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens.

Central to this commitment to putting people at the centre of our concerns is our ongoing fight for the implementation of bold economic reforms that will unlock growth, attract investment, and create jobs.

The DA currently holds twelve positions within the National Executive. It is therefore imperative that these roles are occupied by the most capable individuals our party has to offer -- people who bring integrity, energy, and excellence to government.

Collegiality is crucial. Our progress requires steadfast team work within and outside government as we strive to deliver better governance and improvements to people's lives. In this mission it is also important for each and every public official to work to an agreed agenda.

Accordingly, I formally requested that the President implement the following changes to the DA's representatives in the National Executive:

·⁠ ⁠Mr Willie Aucamp MP to succeed Dr Dion George MP as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

·⁠ ⁠Ms Alexandra Abrahams MP to fill the vacant position of Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

These appointments will strengthen the DA's contribution to the GNU, and advance the urgent reform agenda our country and its people so desperately need.

I thank Dr George for his service, and look forward to working with him in other important roles.

I wish Mr. Aucamp and Ms. Abrahams every success as they take up their new responsibilities in the Executive.

