Angola Participates in Sixth World Conference On Constitutional Justice

Luanda — An Angolan delegation, coordinated by the Presiding judge of the Constitutional Court, Judge Laurinda Prazeres, participated in the 6th Congress of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice (WCCJ), held in Madrid, Spain, from October 28 to 31.

According to a note that reached ANGOP, the meeting brought together delegations from 122 constitutional courts, councils and supreme courts from Africa, America, Asia, Oceania and Europe.

During the four days of the Congress, topics of great global relevance were debated, such as "Human rights of future generations", "Preservation of natural resources and the environment", "Safeguarding the cultural heritage of humanity" and "Access to scientific knowledge and new technologies".

In her speech, Judge Laurinda Prazeres highlighted that environmental protection has become an essential pillar of contemporary constitutionalism.

The judge highlighted the transformative role of constitutional courts in the broad interpretation of environmental rights, in the application of the principles of non-regression and precaution, and in expanding access to justice, linking ecological protection with social justice.

Held every three years, the conference aims to promote the independence of constitutional courts, foster the exchange of experiences and best practices, and strengthen the protection of human rights and the rule of law.