Namibia: Magistrates Will Oppose Court Application Seeking to Declare Strike Illegal

The Magistrates' and Judges' Association of Namibia says they will oppose the application launched by the justice minister to have the magistrates' strike declared unlawful.

Lawyer Florian Beukes says the association may also launch a counter application to protect their rights as workers but would not elaborate further on this.

"We have received the court documents indicating the application for an urgent court interdict against the magistrates. We are definitely opposing this application," says Beukes.

Magistrates in the lower courts have been on a work stoppage since 5 November.

No continuation of cases, trials or bail applications are being heard countrywide.

Following this work stoppage, the Minister of Justice and Labour Relations filed an urgent court interdict on Tuesday night with the high court against the magistrates who have been on a country-wide strike.

The minister is seeking a high court order to declare the strike unlawful and to compel the magistrates to return back to work and resume full duties.

Minister Wise Immanuel says the Magistrates' Commission needs to understand that negotiations for improved salaries, working conditions or car and housing allowances and a strike are two separate processes. He made the remarks to the Namibian on Wednesday.

"In this country, we have unions like the National Union of Namibian Workers, Namibia National Teachers' Union, Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union that negotiate annually for workers' conditions of employment and benefits with government fishing companies or parastatals.

"During these negotiations, do you see people just deciding they will stop going to work and delivering the necessary services?" he said.

The magistrates are demanding better salaries, as well as housing and car allowances.

The agreement from 2023 was these would be implemented during the 2025/2026 financial year but were not implemented, leading to the strike.

"Whether these allowances were approved in 2010, 2023 or yesterday it requires a due diligence process to implement them," said Immanuel.

