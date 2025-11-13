Rwanda: Education Knows No Borders - First Lady On Kepler's Inclusive Vision

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has commended Kepler College for its inclusive approach to higher education, urging the institution to continue supporting those who often find themselves on the margins of society.

She made the remarks during the graduation ceremony of Kepler College, held at the Kigali Convention Centre, where 293 students received their degrees. Of these, 48.8 percent were women and 51.2 percent men, representing six African countries: Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Eritrea, and Gabon.

"I'm particularly touched by Kepler's commitment to inclusion. You have reached out to people who are not always included in mainstream programmes, people who are sometimes forgotten in the hustle and bustle of life, including refugees and students living with disabilities," the First Lady said.

Reflecting on her own life experience, Mrs Kagame drew parallels between Kepler's inclusive vision and her own journey growing up in exile.

"As someone who was born and raised in exile, I deeply understand what it means to be on the outside looking in, to long for opportunities that nationals take for granted. Like many Rwandan refugees, our formative years were spent worrying about our future, a future that depended heavily on education," she said.

She recalled how Rwandans in exile built schools in refugee camps and on the outskirts of cities, educating their children with the limited resources they had. Among these was Collège Saint-Albert in Burundi, which she described as "an institution born of necessity and the pain of exclusion."

"As a young student at a Burundian school, I would often find a quiet corner at Collège Saint-Albert, a place that felt like home where I could focus on my evening studies," she recounted.

Mrs Kagame also noted that Prof. Charles Murigande, Chair of Kepler's Board, had been a student at the same school and later volunteered as a teacher.

"Our circumstances did not define us, but strengthened us into more resilient, resourceful, and determined human beings," she emphasized. "Thank you, Kepler, for taking the bold decision to give equal chances to all. You share the values of Rwanda, a host country that embraces all, led by leadership that fiercely believes in dignity and humanity."

The First Lady said the graduation marked more than an academic milestone, but the realisation of a long-term vision grounded in equity and opportunity.

"Today, we celebrate more than a graduation. We honour the realisation of a vision that began years ago with a simple yet profound belief that every student, regardless of background, deserves quality education," she said.

She described Kepler as "a college intentional about how it crafts its curriculum and shapes its students to align with what the world needs, whether in corporates, communities, or across borders."

Addressing the Class of 2025, Mrs Kagame urged graduates to embody gratitude, resilience, and service in their next chapters.

"Kepler has equipped you with more than degrees; it has given you the tools to think boldly, solve problems, communicate with clarity, and lead with integrity in a world that is constantly changing," she told the graduates.

"Show gratitude and compassion by giving back. Give of yourself, your time, your resources, your talent, so that others may benefit from what you have received. For to whom much is given, much is expected."

Encouraging them to reflect on their purpose and legacy, she challenged the graduates to consider how they wish to be remembered.

"When the curtain of your life is finally drawn, what story do you want people to tell about you? What impact, what legacy will you leave behind?" she asked. "Breaking through this frontier of legacy and impact depends on the mindset you adopt, the choices you make, and the attitude you have going forward."

Graduate reflect on a transformative journey

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class, Innocent Manzi described the moment as both humbling and fulfilling.

"It's that moment that makes you look back and say, 'Wow, we actually made it,"' he said. "When I joined Kepler College in 2022, I thought I was simply coming here to earn a degree in project management. However, Kepler had other plans for us."

Manzi highlighted the institution's Foundation Programme as a cornerstone of students' development.

"At Kepler College, we don't just learn about managing projects, we learn about managing life itself. Through the foundation programme, we were equipped with professionalism, values, and resilience even before diving into our academic work."

He commended the dedication of academic advisors, recalling the sleepless nights, simultaneous deadlines, and rigorous standards that defined their studies.

"If I could describe our graduating class in one word, it would be competence," he said. "We came from different backgrounds, some humble, some privileged, but we stand here as equals: competent, capable, and ready," he said.

The Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana applauded the graduates' achievements, describing them as "a reflection of Rwanda's unwavering commitment to delivering quality, inclusive, and skills-based education."

"Kepler College stands as a beacon of innovation, blending technology, practical learning, and strong partnerships to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a dynamic world of work," he said.

He emphasized that Kepler's competency-based model and real-world learning approach "empower graduates to move confidently into the future."

"Today's graduates exemplify the spirit of excellence, resilience, and service that our education system seeks to nurture," Nsengimana added.

Kepler College's Chancellor, Monica Geingos, former First Lady of Namibia, said the graduation symbolised "a promise kept."

"Kepler College was born from the ashes of the Genocide against the Tutsi, founded on the radical idea that by providing scholarships to orphans of the genocide, we could invest in the future," she said.

"From that foundational act of hope, look at what we have become: a beacon of innovation, resilience, and a thriving tertiary institution. You, our graduates, are the fulfillment of that founding hope."

She urged the graduates to carry forward the hope and resilience that define both Kepler and Rwanda.

"Hope is not naïve; it is courageous. To lead is the ultimate act of hope," Geingos said. "Carry the hope and humility that built this college, the resilience that rebuilt this nation, and the leadership we see in our finest role models. Go forth and be the consequential leaders Africa needs."