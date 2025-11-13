Rwanda: What Rwanda's New Health Law Means for Access to Sexual, Reproductive Services

Rwanda took a major step towards inclusive healthcare with the adoption of a new law granting teenagers aged 15 and above access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services without requiring parental consent. The milestone follows years of advocacy championed by Réseau des Femmes Oeuvrant pour le Développement Rural (Réseau des Femmes), which also inaugurated a specialised clinic to expand youth-friendly, accessible, and equitable health services.

Access to contraception and sexual healthcare for teenagers has long been a sensitive topic. Data from Réseau des Femmes highlighted that age restrictions were among the biggest barriers preventing young people from accessing sexual and reproductive health services. Throughout data collection, youth groups called for policy reforms that would enable them to seek care without the fear of stigma or parental gatekeeping.

After years of dialogue and persistent advocacy, the new law n° 026/2025 of 17/09/2025 regulating healthcare services was adopted by the Cabinet.

According to Xaverine Uwimana, Réseau des Femmes Legal Representative, the law marks a transformative shift in Rwanda's health policy, granting youth aged 15 and above the right to access health services independently.

The legislation also introduced new provisions on assisted reproductive technologies, including surrogacy, outlining ethical and medical frameworks to ensure safe practice.

"This is a victory for inclusivity and health rights," said Uwimana.

"We identified that age and fear of judgment were preventing young people, especially girls, from seeking medical advice or treatment. This law recognises their autonomy and right to care."

In December 2024, the Ministry of Health issued an order allowing health centres and clinics to perform abortions, broadening access beyond hospitals and polyclinics as previously stipulated in 2019.

Uwimana noted that Réseau des Femmes' SRHR project, implemented in 15 sectors of Gasabo District with the support of Aide Internationale à l'Enfance (AMIE), has already reached over 400 women and adolescents.

"We are currently operating in Gasabo District, but we plan to scale up nationwide," Uwimana said.

"We mobilise parents to break the taboo around sexual and reproductive health at home, because awareness starts with open conversation."

Reflecting on the impact of their SRHR project, which contributed to fueling the new health law implementation, Seraphine Mukeshimana, Project Coordinator, noted that it sparked conversations through multi-level engagement, community mobilization, and advocacy.

"The project has successfully built a foundation for equitable access to SRHR information and services, empowering women, adolescents, and children to exercise their rights and make informed health decisions," she said.

From advocacy to service delivery

Along with their advocacy effort, Réseau des Femmes has also established Karame, a specialised clinic with the mission to offer inclusive care to all, with a strong focus on young girls, women, and vulnerable people.

The clinic, established in partnership with AMIE and funded by Global Affairs Canada, focuses on promoting equitable access, ensuring quality services, and upholding human rights in the context of productive health.

In January 2025, Réseau des Femmes obtained the authorisation to open Karame Specialised Clinic. According to Réseau des Femmes officials, the clinic offers high-quality and youth-friendly sexual reproductive health services.

"Beyond medical care, the clinic provides psychological support and counselling to the victims of gender-based violence, and to other persons facing mental health issues alongside physical treatment," Mukeshimana explained.

According to Mukeshimana, the clinic's hotline service has received over 2,500 calls, mainly from youth aged 15 to 24, seeking information on menstrual cycle, contraception, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV AIDS, gender-based violence, and legal and family protection for minors in pregnancy-related cases.

The Karame Specialised Clinic symbolises more than a healthcare facility, Uwimana noted, it represents a bridge between policy reform and tangible access to care. While its services are free, patients covered under Mutuelle de Santé, Rwanda's community-based health insurance, are prioritised to align with national health schemes.

Uwimana emphasised that SRHR is not only about access to contraceptives or medical services but also about mental health and dignity.

"Our goal is to ensure that every woman, girl, and youth can access health services confidently and safely," she said.

"We want to see a generation that is informed, empowered, and healthy, both physically and mentally."

Services offered at the clinic include family planning counselling and services, HIV and STI testing and counselling, prenatal consultations and maternal-child health follow-up, and access to free information and counselling via the hotline 8011.