Malawi: Government Reverts Diplomatic Passport Approval to Foreign Affairs Ministry

The government has announced a major policy shift in the management of diplomatic passports, reverting the mandate for approving their issuance from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In a press statement released by Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr. Justin Adack K. Saidi, authorities said the change takes effect immediately and is aimed at tightening control and ensuring that only deserving individuals hold diplomatic passports.

"The mandate for approving applications for the issuance of diplomatic passports has been reverted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with immediate effect," reads part of the statement issued from Capital Hill.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has also been directed to conduct a thorough verification exercise of all diplomatic passports issued between June 2020 and October 2025. The verification process is intended to confirm that all existing diplomatic passports are in the hands of eligible holders.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This exercise aims to ensure that diplomatic passports are in the hands of eligible holders," the Chief Secretary emphasized.

The development follows growing public concern and reports suggesting that some diplomatic passports may have been issued to individuals who did not qualify under the prescribed regulations. By centralizing the approval process under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, government hopes to strengthen oversight, restore integrity, and prevent abuse of the system.

The Chief Secretary further advised members of the public that all applications, requests, and inquiries regarding diplomatic passports should now be directed to the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, not the Immigration Department.

This decision signals a return to the traditional administrative arrangement, under which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs oversees all matters relating to diplomatic privileges and travel documentation for officials representing Malawi abroad.

The press release, dated November 5, 2025, underscores government's commitment to improving accountability and ensuring proper management of official travel documents.