Namibia: Omaruru Candidate's Corruption Case Looms Over Swapo Ahead of Elections

Swapo has yet to decide on Omaruru candidate Hendrina Gebhardt's fate following her arrest on corruption charges, with her case heading to court in December.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Gebhardt on allegations of corrupt practices yesterday.

She is accused of abusing her position by directing the appointment of her brother, Samuel Gebhardt, as a workshop foreman at the municipality in 2012, despite him not being the most qualified or highest-scoring candidate.

Swapo Erongo regional coordinator Daniel Muhuura yesterday said the party is discussing the matter internally.

"We cannot divulge anything to the media. We will do so when the time is right," he said.

Gebhardt appeared in the Omaruru Magistrate's Court yesterday and was granted bail in an amount of N$8 000.

She has been charged under Section 43(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act for corruptly using her office for gratification.

Gebhardt is also the principal of SI !Gobs Secondary School and served as Omaruru mayor from 2016 to 2020.

State prosecutor Martin Hausiku yesterday said although the charges are considered serious the state would not oppose bail of N$10 000.

Gebhardt said she couldn't afford N$10 000 bail, because she is a single mother, and offered to pay N$8 000.

Magistrate Taaundamuje Mukumbo agreed and transferred the case to the Omaruru Regional Court, where Gebhardt is due to make her first appearance on 4 December - a few days after the regional council and local authority elections.

Gebhardt's arrest follows the arrest of two education officers in the Erongo region on 6 November over alleged corruption.

Natalia Guriras, the deputy director for programmes and quality assurance, was charged with corruptly using her office for gratification after she allegedly provided the University of Namibia with false information to secure the admission of Betty Somses into a teacher training programme meant for unqualified teachers.

Somses was charged with corruptly providing false information to a public body.

Both were granted N$10 000 bail each, and the case was postponed to 24 August 2026 for plea and trial.

Gebhardt's arrest comes a few days after Swapo-linked leader Salmaan Jacobs, the chairperson of the Public Service Commission, was found guilty of corruption for his role in a N$30 000 transaction in 2006.

