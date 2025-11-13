Uganda: Nine NUP Supporters Remanded to Lira Prison Over Robbery, Property Damage Charges

Nine supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) have been further remanded to Lira Central Prison after failing to produce substantial sureties before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Lira on Wednesday.

The group is among 12 individuals accused of malicious damage to property and robbery following their arrest last month during an NUP campaign in Alebtong District.

Those charged include Precious Paul Ssembusi, Isma Bukenya, Liberty Lekuru, Mastulah Nakabuye, Laston Waisua, Hope Nasozi, Kagawa Saluman, Regan Kamulegeye, Steven Katamba, Aloysious Lubega, Jamacidi Twaha Kavuma, and Muzambiru Ggaayi.

Prosecution alleges that on October 28, 2025, at Obot Village in Barr Sub-county along the Lira-Alebtong Road, the accused damaged a police truck and robbed its occupants of a laptop, clothes, and 20 litres of diesel, all valued at Shs1.89 million.

The vehicle, a police truck (UP 4816), was reportedly operating under an alternative plate number UBK 380Q.

Police initially arrested 15 NUP supporters during a campaign event attended by NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) in the Lango Sub-region. Seven were later released on bond, while ten were remanded to Lira Prison until November 12.

Two more suspects, arrested later in Mbarara City, have since been added to the case, bringing the total to twelve.

Court records show that three of the original ten--Ssembusi, Katamba, and Lubega--secured bail, while the remaining nine have been remanded until November 24, 2025, as investigations continue.

The case comes amid heightened political activity in northern Uganda, where opposition leaders are ramping up mobilisation ahead of the 2026 general elections.