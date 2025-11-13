Uganda: Experts Urge Govt to Increase Eye Health Funding As Millions Struggle With Vision Problems

Civil society organizations, health advocates, and international partners have called on the Ugandan government to significantly increase funding for eye health services, warning that more than 3 million people nationwide are struggling with vision challenges.

The appeal was made during a stakeholder workshop held at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital, organized by Light for the World in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

"Uganda has fewer than 50 ophthalmologists for its entire population -- roughly one specialist per million people, far below the World Health Organization's recommended ratio," said Wolfgang Gindorfer, Thematic Director at Light for the World. "This shortage is worsening the situation, leaving millions vulnerable to preventable blindness and visual impairment."

Silvester Kasozi, Country Director for Light for the World in Uganda, emphasized the need for tax exemptions on imported materials used in manufacturing eyeglasses, lenses, and frames.

"Removing taxes on these essential items could lower barriers to entry for local manufacturers and opticians, enabling wider distribution of corrective eyewear," he said.

The workshop also highlighted the rising prevalence of eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, and trachoma, largely driven by aging populations, poor nutrition, environmental hazards, and limited access to screening in rural areas.

Stakeholders underscored the urgent need for nationwide sensitization campaigns to encourage regular eye check-ups and early detection, alongside increased investment in training programs for eye care professionals to address the chronic shortage of specialists.

They further urged the government to prioritize eye health in the national budget, remove taxes on essential eye care materials, and expand programs that empower people with visual impairments through vocational training and inclusive social policies.

Such investments, they said, would not only restore sight but also break poverty cycles linked to disability and poor access to healthcare.