Uganda: 43 NUP Members in Mbarara Charged, Remanded Until November 19

Mbarara Magistrate's Court has remanded 43 National Unity Platform (NUP) members and supporters until November 19, 2025, following their arrest last week while en route to a rally of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu in Bwizibwera.

During the court session presided over by Grade One Magistrate Esther Bagala, representing Chief Magistrate Andrew Kabombo, 38 suspects were charged with obstruction of police duty, while five others faced traffic-related offences, including driving without a license, riding without a crash helmet, and driving without third-party insurance.

The court session, which lasted nearly four hours, saw charges read individually for each suspect. The five charged with traffic offences included Adrian Taremwa, Khasim Mugambe, Godius Mwesigwa, and Moses Mugabi.

The accused were represented by seven defense lawyers, including Shamim Malende, Allan Musasire, Joshua Tumukunde, Modern Atuhaire, and Deusdedit Bwengye.

State Attorney Rebecca Akulia requested the court to remand the suspects to allow time for preparation ahead of hearing and bail applications.

Defense lawyers raised concerns about the adjournment, highlighting that the state should uphold the rights of the accused and cautioning against undue delays at the expense of taxpayers' money.

Allan Musasire argued that the state's failure to act promptly infringes on the rights of the suspects, while Deusdedit Bwengye cited provisions requiring the state to cover costs of adjournment for each accused if delays are caused by the prosecution.

Some defense lawyers also requested expedited hearings for candidates among the accused contesting various positions in upcoming elections, emphasising the need to protect their political rights.

The court's decision brought relief to family members, many of whom saw their loved ones in court for the first time since the arrests on Friday last week.