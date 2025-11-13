Rwanda: RDF Chief Urges African Military Colleges to Invest in Digital Education

The Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Gen Mubarakh Muganga, has called on African military colleges to invest in digital education infrastructure and deepen cooperation across borders.

Speaking at the official closing of the 19th African Conference of Commandants (ACoC), held in Kigali from November 10 to 12, Muganga said the future of Africa's military education depends on innovation and collaboration.

"The outcomes of this conference, the adopted guidelines, frameworks, and resolutions, should not remain on paper. They must be translated into tangible action within our respective institutions," he said.

"Let us commit to implementing the recommendations agreed upon, to investing in digital education infrastructure, and to strengthening our cooperation across borders."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Africa needs digitally literate, ethical military officers, says Marizamunda

He commended the participants for demonstrating over the three days that Africa's military education future lies in collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose.

The RDF chief underscored the importance of integrating technology into military training systems, promoting interoperability, and nurturing leaders capable of commanding multinational missions to address Africa's evolving security challenges.

ALSO READ: African military college heads to meet in Rwanda

Rwanda hands over ACoC chairmanship to Tanzania

The three-day conference brought together leaders in military education from across the continent to strengthen cooperation among African command and staff colleges. Discussions centred on harmonisation, standardisation, and the creation of exchange frameworks for students and directing staff, all aimed at advancing the ACoC's mission of promoting excellence in military training and education.

The event concluded with Rwanda handing over the ACoC Chairmanship to Tanzania for a term of one year.

In his acceptance remarks, Maj. Gen. Stephen Mnkande, Commandant of the Tanzania People's Defence Force Command and Staff College, pledged to uphold ACoC's high standards and promote knowledge sharing across member institutions and collaboration throughout his tenure.

Reflecting on Rwanda's term as ACoC Chair, Brig Gen Andrew Nyamvumba, Commandant of the RDF Command and Staff College, said the gathering reaffirmed Africa's shared commitment to advancing professional military education across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our tenure has been guided by a simple yet vital objective, to strengthen the bonds of collaboration among our institutions and to champion the harmonization of our training and doctrines," Nyamvumba said.

He noted that Rwanda's leadership focused on fostering dialogue, sharing best practices, and enhancing interoperability among African militaries to strengthen the African Standby Force.

"While we are proud of the progress made, the work of ACoC is a continuous relay, a race we run together, passing the baton to ensure momentum is never lost," he added.

Nyamvumba expressed confidence in Tanzania's leadership, commending the country's experience and commitment to advancing military professionalism on the continent.

"Tanzania brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to African military professionalism. We have no doubt that under their leadership, the ACoC Troika will continue to flourish, breaking new ground and driving our collective agenda forward with vision and vigour," he said.

He reaffirmed Rwanda's full support to the new Chair, noting that the RDF Command and Staff College stands ready to cooperate and contribute to the shared mission.