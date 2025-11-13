Ethiopia Wins Did to Host COP32 in 2027, Edging Out Nigeria

Ethiopia said on Tuesday it would host the United Nations' COP32 climate summit in 2027, fending off a rival bid from Nigeria to land an influential role that will allow it to shape the agenda and outcomes of the event. The more immediate choice of host for next year's COP31 remains unresolved, however, with both Australia and Turkey vying for it.

The news broke on the second day of COP30, the 30th UN climate change conference held in Belem, in the Brazilian Amazon.

Richard Muyungi, chair of the Africa Group of Negotiators told AFP the group "has endorsed Ethiopia." The Brazilian presidency of COP30 confirmed the African countries' choice to French press agency AFP.

It's not yet official -- the decision still needs to be officially adopted by all participating nations during the conference, which ends on November 21 -- but that should be a formality.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We welcome the announcement of COP32 in Ethiopia and look forward to elevating Africa's climate priorities and leadership," said Rukiya Khamis, Africa senior organiser at the nonprofit 350.org.

UN climate conferences are organized in rotation among five regional blocs, which must select the host country by consensus within their group. The process can lead to power struggles.

This year, Brazil was chosen to host COP30 on behalf of the Latin American and Caribbean states. Africa's turn is scheduled for 2027, and Ethiopia was selected as the host country over Nigeria, another African giant.

"We look forward to welcoming all of you to Addis Ababa for COP32," Ethiopian Ambassador to Brazil Leulseged Tadese Abebe said in response, during a plenary session, adding his country had begun initial preparations.

Cop30 opens in Brazil, exposing global rifts on fossil fuels and finance

As the headquarters of the African Union (AU), the Ethiopian capital is well-versed in hosting major global events -- from AU annual meetings to numerous international conferences.

COP31 deadlock

While the decision regarding the 2027 COP32 is awaiting official ratification, obstacles remain for COP31 next year.

Australia wants to host it in Adelaide and has more support, but Turkey refuses to concede and abandon its bid for Antalya.

Both countries belong to the "Western Europe and Other States" group.

Negotiations are ongoing, and a decision must be reached in Belem, otherwise COP31 will be held by default at the UN Climate Change headquarters in Bonn, Germany.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia International Organisations Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Such a deadlock would be unprecedented in the history of UN climate conferences.

(with newswires)