Somalia Finance Minister Attends Arab Countries' Meeting On Finance and Budgets in Beirut

12 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beirut, Lebanon — Somalia's Minister of Finance, Biixi Imaan Cige, on Wednesday attended the Arab Countries' Meeting on Public Finance and Budgets, held at the United Nations headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

The high-level gathering focused on financing social sectors, particularly education, healthcare and the protection of vulnerable groups, officials said.

During a ministerial panel alongside his counterparts from Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, Cige highlighted lessons learned from Somalia's post-conflict recovery and fiscal reform journey.

He outlined progress made by the Somali government in adopting digital technologies to enhance revenue collection and transparency.

Cige also noted that Somalia had achieved significant economic stability and successfully completed the debt relief process under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, marking a major step in strengthening financial governance.

The minister reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to sustainable fiscal management and prioritizing investments in social development to boost inclusive growth.

