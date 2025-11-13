Somalia Security Officials Approve New 2025-2030 Weapons Management Strategy in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somalia's Office of National Security on Wednesday convened the biannual Coordination Meeting on Weapons and Ammunition Management in Mogadishu, focusing on the endorsement of the National Strategy for Weapons and Ammunition Management 2025-2030.

The meeting, chaired by National Security Advisor Ambassador Aweys Haji Yusuf, brought together senior officials including the Director General of the Ministry of Defence, representatives from the Ministries of Internal Security and Justice, and heads of national security agencies such as the Somali Police Force, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), the Custodial Corps, and the Somali National Army.

Also attending were representatives from the United Nations, foreign embassies, and international partners supporting Somalia's efforts to strengthen weapons and ammunition control and prevent the proliferation of illicit arms.

The discussions centered on implementing the new strategy to enhance accountability, transparency, and coordination among national and international stakeholders in arms management.

The meeting concluded with a broad agreement to advance the implementation of the strategy, with participants resolving that the Ministry of Defence will submit the document to the Council of Ministers for official approval and the commencement of its execution.