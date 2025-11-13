Somalia: UNDP and Hormuud Salaam Foundation Partner to Boost Jobs in Somalia's Green and Blue Economy

Mogadishu, Somalia — Across Somalia, a new wave of opportunity is taking shape for young people eager to build careers, launch businesses, and drive change in the country's green and blue economy. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Hormuud Salaam Foundation (HSF) have teamed up on a mega project designed to tackle youth unemployment and empower small businesses, particularly those led by women.

The 18-month program, unveiled in Mogadishu on Tuesday in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Haji Abdi, the minister of youth and sports, and the deputy minister of labor and social affairs, aims to reach more than 2,000 young people and 360 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). At least half of the participants will be women or women-led businesses.

"Today, we launched a socio-economic development project in Somalia to strengthen the business environment, boost youth employability, and drive digitalization," Abdi said. "This initiative shows how government, businesses, and international partners can unite for a common goal."

The program combines financial backing, digital innovation, and technical support to give youth a fair shot at sustainable livelihoods. Initiatives include Shaqo-Abuur, a digital platform connecting young job-seekers with verified employment opportunities, mentorship, and skills training; an innovation lab for testing business ideas in renewable energy, fisheries, aquaculture, and circular waste management; and a business incubator and accelerator to build the capacities of youth and women entrepreneurs in finance, marketing, and management.

To further strengthen small enterprises, the partnership provides Sharia-compliant microloans and seed funding through Salaam Somali Bank, a digital investment platform for local and diaspora investors, and tailored skills development programs for youth, people with disabilities, and displaced communities. The project also aims to reform regulatory barriers to create a more transparent and inclusive business environment.

"This initiative is a landmark in public-private collaboration in Somalia," said Lionel Laurens, UNDP's resident representative. "With HSF providing financial backing, Hormuud Telecom driving digital innovation, and Salaam Somali Bank facilitating Islamic finance, this partnership exemplifies Somali-led development."

Somalia's young population -- more than three-quarters under age 30 -- faces daunting challenges. Youth unemployment hovers around 67%, and while women own about 60% of small businesses, they often struggle to access credit and formal registration. Yet Somalia has unique advantages: 3,300 kilometers of coastline, high renewable energy potential, and some of the most affordable mobile data in Africa.

"Across Somalia, young people have ideas ready to take off," said Abdullahi Osman, HSF CEO. "From a small shopkeeper in Baidoa to a coder in Mogadishu, they don't need charity; they need opportunity. This program gives them skills, capital, and confidence to build something lasting."

By linking employability, enterprise development, and sustainability, the initiative aligns with Somalia's National Transformation Plan (2025-2029) and Vision 2060, helping young Somalis and small businesses thrive in the digital, green, and blue economies while strengthening the country's long-term resilience.